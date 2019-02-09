Annual Levite Summit expands reach

Hundreds of artists and creatives gather every spring in Kelowna, to learn about applying their faith together with their particular involvement with music, tech and the arts through the Levite Summit.

This year, after five years of successful events, they’re opening their doors to a new audience of leaders while continuing to serve artists of all kinds. Lead pastors are being invited to this year’s Summit, which is set to take place March 1- 2, in an effort to build relationships between the arts and local churches.

“So many of the conversations I’m having with artists, musicians and leaders surrounds the importance of using the arts to communicate stories of faith and God, but sometimes there’s a disconnect between artists and leaders as to how to do that well,” said Jon Buller, Executive Director of the Levite Summit. “We need to figure out how to honour both the culture we are trying to reach, and the culture that we are serving within.”

With over 150 denominations of evangelical churches in Canada, there aren’t many events or training opportunities that welcome people across the board, which is what the Levite Summit aims to do. It is open to all denominations, and is a safe place to come and meet people from different backgrounds.

“I see gifted people of all ages everywhere, and I believe there’s a need for training. Not just in music but also in leading people, speaking and teaching. Pastors are also decision makers. They carry a lot of responsibility, and we recognize that they don’t often get to stop and be cared for. It’s something we do well at the Levite Summit, and we want to offer that to leaders of local churches and volunteers, whether established or just beginning using their gifts,” said Buller.

Keynote presenters include popular author and theologian Darrell Johnson from Regent College in Vancouver, and Bruxy Cavey, a dynamic speaker from Toronto as well as Jennie Lee Riddel, Billboard #1 songwriter (Revelation Song), and Grammy nominated rapper Fresh.i.e (aka Rob Wilson). The Levite Summit is a multi-denominational, multi-generational conference presented by Hear the Music Ministries. HTM is a registered non profit with 20 years experience in producing events across Canada. More information can be found at www.levitesummit.com.

Those interested can attend the whole weekend for only $100, or just Friday or Saturday evening for $20 for advance tickets. The price will increase Thursday, Feb. 14.

