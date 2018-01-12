Annual polar bear swim is back

If you’re hearty enough to brave the frigid waters of Kalamalka Lake, the Zimbabwe Project Society wants you.

Vernon’s “only” official Polar Bear Swim is back on Feb. 11 and will be held at Kal Lake in Coldstream. This years’ theme is Whimsical Wonderland, and people are encouraged to dress up and swim or just come down and cheer on their favourite swimmer.

The event, which is part of the Vernon Winter Carnival, includes door prizes, music, starting at 11 a.m., a savoury BBQ, hot drinks and a fire pit to warm chilled bodies. Swimmers take plunge into Kal Lake at 1 p.m.

The annual event is a fundraiser for The Zimbabwe Project Society, a non-profit society dedicated to helping orphans and creating sustainability in the country of Zimbabwe.

Registration is required and the fee is $10 per person or $25 for a family of four to register and be able to go into lake.To get registration package, go to Curves at 12901 27th Street, or Bercum Builders at 1 4600 29th Street.

Morning Star Staff

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.