Black Press file photo

Annual polar bear swim is back

Hearty swimmers wanted

If you’re hearty enough to brave the frigid waters of Kalamalka Lake, the Zimbabwe Project Society wants you.

Vernon’s “only” official Polar Bear Swim is back on Feb. 11 and will be held at Kal Lake in Coldstream. This years’ theme is Whimsical Wonderland, and people are encouraged to dress up and swim or just come down and cheer on their favourite swimmer.

The event, which is part of the Vernon Winter Carnival, includes door prizes, music, starting at 11 a.m., a savoury BBQ, hot drinks and a fire pit to warm chilled bodies. Swimmers take plunge into Kal Lake at 1 p.m.

The annual event is a fundraiser for The Zimbabwe Project Society, a non-profit society dedicated to helping orphans and creating sustainability in the country of Zimbabwe.

Registration is required and the fee is $10 per person or $25 for a family of four to register and be able to go into lake.To get registration package, go to Curves at 12901 27th Street, or Bercum Builders at 1 4600 29th Street.

Morning Star Staff

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
From couch to half-marathon

Just Posted

Lumby supports the vote for Fernie Hockeyville idea

Okanagan village that won the 2016 crown backs Saskatchewan call to vote for Fernie, B.C.

Community fridge program pitched

Vernon woman has had enough of food waste

Feature Friday: Climate change impacts Okanagan Lake ice

Warmer winters are contributing to less ice on the lake

Annual polar bear swim is back

Hearty swimmers wanted

Vernon Vipers owner dies suddenly

Duncan Wray owned the BC Hockey League team since 1992

Introducing your Queen Silver Star candidates

Meet Miss Kalamalka Rotary Bridgette Peterson

$2.5M lot in upscale B.C neighbourhood seeks Bitcoin buyer

Victoria financial advisor may make history by accepting cryptocurrency for luxury lot

Canadian Kennel Club seeking to add 12 more dogs to its pack

2018’s incoming class could include the Portuguese sheepdog, Tibetan mastiff, rat terrier and Spanish water dog

University of Calgary won’t expel sex offender

The University of Calgary says it has no grounds to expel student, Connor Neurauter, convicted of sex crime

Public funeral today for two B.C. girls allegedly murdered on Christmas Day

Service begins at 11 a.m. at Christ Church Cathedral in Victoria

Ex-B.C. health minister says pot promising substitute for opioid addiction

Terry Lake oversaw the declaration of a public health emergency amid the deadly fentanyl crisis

Toronto man accused of imprisoning homeless couple and taking baby to learn his fate

Gary Willett has pleaded not guilty to assault, abduction, forcible confinement and failing to provide the necessaries of life

Torrential California mudslide takes lives of elderly, young

“The likelihood is increasing that we’ll be finding bodies, not survivors. You have to start accepting the reality of that.”

Africa startled by Trump’s sudden and vulgar attention

Trump questioned why the U.S. would accept more immigrants from Haiti and “shithole countries” in Africa rather than places like Norway

Most Read