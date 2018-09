Mike and Emily Gilman reach the finish line after their 5k run at the Terry Fox Run at Marshall Field in Vernon Sunday, Sept. 16. (Katherine Peters/Morning Star)

Runners, walkers and cyclists took to Marshall Field for the annual Terry Fox Run Sunday, Sept. 16.

The non-competitive event aims to bring people together to raise money for cancer research in Fox’s name. It’s a day of celebrating Fox’s legacy and continuing his dream of finding a cure.

