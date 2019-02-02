Vernon Winter Carnival Parade, 2019. (Brieanna Charlebois/ Morning Star)

Annual Vernon Winter Carnival Parade

The parade took place Saturday and marked the third day of carnival festivities.

Hundreds lined the streets of Vernon to watch the annual parade Saturday afternoon.

This year’s carnival theme is A Pirate’s Carnival. Many people dressed up as pirates and several floats reflected the theme.

Check out our video:

The parade began at noon on 43rd Avenue and floats travelled southbound on 27th Street, then headed westbound on 30th Avenue, and northbound on 31st Street.

The parade marked the third day of the 10-day carnival. Information about what events are to come throughout the next week can be found at vernonwintercarnival.com.

