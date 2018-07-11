Another brewery opens in the Okanagan

Vice &Virtue Brewing Co. is the latest business to open at the north-end of Richter Street

The north-end of Richter Street is certainly becoming the latest hot spot in Kelowna.

Vice & Virtue Brewing opens their doors today, Wednesday, in the area that could well-be known as the ‘brewing district’ as it neighbours Kettle Valley Brewing, Red Bird Brewery, and Tree Brewing.

RELATED: Celebrating fresh taps and local success

The new brewery offers beers made by head brewer James Windsor, local ciders and wines, and a small food menu by chef Nelson Daniels.

A soft opening took place over the weekend with a few beer lovers in attendance trying out the White Lie Pilsner, the Love Potion Raspberry Berliner Vice, the Giver Pale Ale and the Homewrecker NEIPA.

Doors open at 3 p.m. and close at 10 p.m.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
IPE Parade deadline approaching
Next story
Seal pup rescued off B.C. coast is active and growing

Just Posted

City instructs on sand bag removal

As lake and creek levels recede, the City will provide recommendations as to when to remove bags

Good Morning Hotline seeks summer volunteers

The Good Morning Hotline and the crisis hotline are available to people living in Greater Vernon

Rowers ready for Summer Games

Vernon club sending eight to Cowichan Valley

Fire sparked in Vernon home

Cardinal Road residents were out walking the dogs when fire started

Vernon senior beats off armed intruder with cane

Allegedly armed with an axe and hammer, RCMP forced to taser suspect

Video of grizzly bears chasing black bear near Alberta highway goes viral

Thousands watch viral video of mother bear, her three cubs chasing a black bear near Grande Prairie

BC mental health clubhouse – paired with shooting range – shuts down in less than a week

Health authority does about-face after unrelated $628k fine from WorkSafeBC

Federal NDP leader talks DFO, Greyhound, tariffs at 1st of 4-day B.C. tour

Jagmeet Singh was in Terrace Wednesday with Skeena-Bulkley Valley NDP MP Nathan Cullen

B.C. man, 71, builds bike that can glide along unused railroad

Island Corridor Foundation says rail use not permitted on active railroad

RCMP teddy bear from B.C. looks forward to cross-Canada travels

Police asking public to help document Nanaimo Bear’s journey via Twitter and Facebook

Tiny tremors causing Vancouver Island to move away from B.C. mainland

When the North American plate moves, energy is released and causes a shift to the west

Okanagan pharmacy buying back used needles

Sunrise Pharmacy gives five cents for every used needle returned

Alberta man missing on B.C. river found dead

Body found on July 11 after going missing on July 7

Mick Jagger went to see England and England lost, again

Ironically Jagger released a song last year titled “England Lost” which was about watching England play soccer

Most Read