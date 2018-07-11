Another brewery opens in the Okanagan

The north-end of Richter Street is certainly becoming the latest hot spot in Kelowna.
Vice & Virtue Brewing opens their doors today, Wednesday, in the area that could well-be known as the ‘brewing district’ as it neighbours Kettle Valley Brewing, Red Bird Brewery, and Tree Brewing.
The new brewery offers beers made by head brewer James Windsor, local ciders and wines, and a small food menu by chef Nelson Daniels.
A soft opening took place over the weekend with a few beer lovers in attendance trying out the White Lie Pilsner, the Love Potion Raspberry Berliner Vice, the Giver Pale Ale and the Homewrecker NEIPA.
Doors open at 3 p.m. and close at 10 p.m.
