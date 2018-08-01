Dave Derbowka and Kelly Hutchinson reminding voters of the upcoming referendum on electoral reform. We had around 20 volunteers waving to the traffic and getting enthusiastic support from people on their way to the Tattoo and returning from the Beach. (Photo contributed)

Another Burma Shave Wave in Vernon

Fair Vote Vernon took to the streets to raise awareness of Proportional Representation prior or referendum this fall.

On July 28th a group of volunteers with Fair Vote Vernon greeted traffic with a Burma Shave wave for Proportional Representation. Members stood at the corner of Hwy 97 and 43rd Ave from 6:15-7:30 p.m. with the goal of raising awareness about the upcoming referendum.

“We had around 20 volunteers waving to the traffic and getting enthusiastic support from people on their way to the Tattoo and returning from the Beach,” said Heather Clay from Fair Vote Vernon.

Fair Vote Vernon is an active chapter of Fair Vote Canada BC. Members are multi partisan citizens campaigning for democratic voting system reform. The group hopes to have spread enough awareness to impact the local community, encouraging them to vote for proportional representation— an electoral system in which parties gain seats in proportion to the number of votes cast for them.

The B.C. government is giving voters a chance to choose Proportional Representation through a referendum this fall. The mail-in referendum ballot must be completed and returned between Oct. 22 and Nov. 30.

