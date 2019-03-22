AquaVan comes to Okanagan Science Centre

200-litre mobile touch tank allows you to get up-close with marine invertebrates

The award-winning Ocean Wise AquaVan will splash down at the Okanagan Science Centre in Vernon on Sunday, March 31.

The AquaVan features interactive displays of British Columbia’s marine life, a 200-litre mobile touch tank that allows you to get up-close with marine invertebrates, and the AquaVan team ready to make this educational experience fun for the whole family.

The AqauVan will be at the Okanagan Science Centre from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 31. Admission to the AquaVan is free. The Science Centre will also be open from 11 to 4 that Sunday, with free admission for members and a suggested $2 per family donation for non-members.

See: Pie for Pi Day in Vernon

“We’re thrilled to have the AquaVan back in Vernon,” said Jim Swingle, Executive Director of the Okanagan Science Centre. “I remember seeing them with my son several years ago and he absolutely loved the experience.”

The Okanagan Science Centre is a charitable non-profit organization. It has been inspiring kids and families with hands-on scientific exhibits, programs, and camps for over 25 years. Our goal is to make science fun and accessible for everyone. To learn more visit www.okscience.ca or call us at 250-545-3644.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.