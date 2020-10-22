Armstong Lions Club salutes sister club with tree

Red Canadian Maple planted in Lions Park pays tribute to Lions Club in Banbridge, Northern Ireland

Diann Boyd (left) and Linda Fisher with the Armstrong Lions Club show the red Canadian maple tree the club had planted, courtesy of the City of Armstrong, in Lions Park on Hunter Avenue as a tribute to its sister club in Banbridge, Northern Ireland. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

A newly planted red maple tree in Armstrong’s Lions Park on Hunter Avenue has some extra special meaning.

The tree, planted by the city, signifies the Armstrong Lions Club’s twinning agreement with the Banbridge Lions Club in Northern Ireland, the closest such Lions organization to Armstrong’s sister city of Rathfriland.

Close to 20 Armstrong Lions Club members and dignitaries were on hand Wednesday, Oct. 21, for the official dedication of the twinning tree.

“I’m so proud of this club,” said organizer Linda Fisher. “When the going gets tough, the tough get going. We may be a small club in numbers but we are big in heart.”

Mayor Chris Pieper praised the work of the Lions on yet another project in the city.

“We’re very fortunate to have the Lions Club,” he said. “They do projects all over the city. Their volunteerism is absolutely amazing.”

Diann Boyd from the Armstrong Lions Club said her group is committed to the sister relationship with the Banbridge club.

Banbridge Lions Club was founded in 1965. Its members organize various fundraising events throughout the year for a variety of charities including pancreatic cancer, Sight Savers and Southern Area Hospice.

In the two years leading up to the club’s 50th-anniversary celebrations in 2015, the club raised more than $25,000 (€16,000 Euros) for local and international charities.

READ MORE: Armstrong Lions Vision Centre staying put: IHA



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

gardeningLions ClubService