Armstrong bestows Freedom of City to volunteer group

Armstrong Mayor Chris Pieper (left) bestows the Freedom of the City to the Armstrong Spallumcheen Healthcare Auxiliary, accepted by president Marj Bailey. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

The annual meeting of the Armstrong Spallumcheen Healthcare Auxiliary had some extra placings for dinner Tuesday.

Close to 50 volunteers were joined for dinner at the Great Wall Restaurant in downtown Armstrong by mayor and council, who bestowed upon the volunteer group the city’s highest honour, Freedom of the City, for the amazing job the auxiliary has done for health care in the region.

The auxiliary is the 12th individual or group awarded the Freedom of the City, and also on hand for the presentation were the last three recipients of the honour: the Royal Canadian Legion (represented by current president Ken Brandle) and former mayors Eric Hornby and Jerry Oglow.

“This honour is bestowed by the municipality upon a valued member of the community, arising from the medieval practice of granting respected citizens freedom from serfdom. You guys are still in serfdom, you have to work all of the time,” joked current Mayor Chris Pieper.

Founded 85 years ago in 1934, the Armstrong Spallumcheen Healthcare Auxiliary – operators of the immensely popular Bargain Bin thrift store in downtown Armstrong – has grown from a modest beginning to becoming one of the premier foundation charities in the North Okanagan.

Close to 70 volunteers work one day a week at the store – a number that is monitored by the group! – to support essential services in the community and surrounding region.

“It’s 100 per cent volunteer work and 100 per cent volunteer donations,” said Pieper. “They even have to pay an annual membership fee to do all of this free work.”

Pieper pointed out the auxiliary is a lifeline for many organizations.

In 2018, the auxiliary donated $114,000 to the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation and has averaged donations of about $70,000 per year to VJHF in the past five years. They’ve presented $12,000 in high school bursaries and more than $20,000 to school lunch and breakfast programs.

Since 1973, the auxiliary through the Bargain Bin has donated $2.7 million back to the North Okanagan for health care and other program.

“They look after an awful lot of people selling things for 25 centrs to $2, unbelieveable,” said Pieper, who then presented auxiliary president Marj Bailey with the Freedom of the City. Each auxliary volunteer was given a copy of the document.

“Where would we be without the support of our community?” said Bailey. “If it wasn’t for the donations from so many households we receive, and the many customers who shop in our store, we wouldn’t have been able to give what we have to health care over these many years.

“Our group represents a small percentage of volunteers that have gone before us, devoting their time and energies to the Armstrong Spallumcheen Healthcare Auxiliary. Everyone deserves a share of this recognition. Thank you City of Armstrong for this honour.

The first Freedom of the City was handed out in 1953 to John Wilson, Armstrong mayor from 1943-46. Other recipients included George Game (mayor 1947-55); Albert Warner (councillor, volunteer); William Joseph (Billy) Smith (founded Armstrong Sawmill); Dr. Haugen (1971 recipient); Jack Jamieson Sr. (1971, mayor 1963-69, operator Armstrong Advertiser); John (Jack) Smith (five-year mayor, school board, sold property that Highland Park School built on); Betty Atkinson (councillor, teacher); Royal Canadian Legion (supporting veterans and community); Eric Hornby (former mayor, played key fundraising role to help build Nor-Val Sports Centre); Jerry Oglow (presented May 27, 2013; 12-year mayor, active roles in regional district and Interior Health).



