Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP Sgt. Barry Noonan inspects a participant’s bike at the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce Celebrate! - Countdown to Canada Day bike rodeo and block party Wednesday outside the chamber office on Bridge Street. (Patti Noonan photo)

Armstrong bike rodeo, block party a hit

Event part of Countdown To Canada Day activities in Armstrong-Spallumcheen

Many kids were joined by their parents and members of the RCMP for the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce Celebrate! – Countdown to Canada Day bike rodeo and block party Wednesday.

The event was held on Bridge Street, which the City of Armstrong closed off for a couple of hours for the event.

Kids could test their bike skills under the watchful eye and tutelage of Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP officers.

The event offered face painting, bike decorating, helmet fitting, courtesy of Interior Health, and bike “inspections” and tune-ups courtesy of the RCMP and volunteers.

Members of the Armstrong branch of the Royal Canadian Legion manned the barbecue and provided hamburgers and hot dogs.

This free family event is made possible through contributions and participation of the City of Armstrong, Township of Spallumcheen, Interior Health, Hytec – a Kohler Company, Askew’s Foods, Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP and Armstrong Legion.

For a complete list of Celebrate Canada events and a Canada Day schedule, go to www.aschamber.com or find them on Facebook.


Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP Const. Donovan Warnes guides a participant through a pylon course at the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce Celebrate! - Countdown to Canada Day bike rodeo and block party Wednesday outside the chamber office on Bridge Street. (Patti Noonan photo)

Members of the Armstrong branch of the Royal Canadian Legion flipped burgers and hot dogs during the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce Celebrate! - Countdown to Canada Day bike rodeo and block party Wednesday outside the chamber office on Bridge Street. (Patti Noonan photo)

Tulip the three-legged puppy gets a second chance
Which Okanagan rib sauce will reign supreme?

