Armstrong bike rodeo Wednesday

Free event for kids with lots of fun activities set for 5 p.m. at Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber

Calling all kids.

Join the fun at the ‘Celebrate! Countdown to Canada Day’ Bike Rodeo and Block Party in Armstrong Wednesday.Bring your bicycle and helmet – then test your skills on the bike course courtesy of the RCMP.

Presented by the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce, there will be face painting, bike decorating, helmet fitting with Interior Health plus bike ‘inspection’ and tune-up courtesy of community volunteers and RCMP.

All activities will be on Bridge Street between Pleasant Valley Road and Wood Avenue from 5 – 7 p.m.

This free family event is made possible through contributions and participation of the City of Armstrong, Township of Spallumcheen, Interior Health, Hytec – a Kohler Company, Askew’s Foods, Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP and Armstrong Legion.

For a complete list of Celebrate Canada events and a Canada Day schedule, go to www.aschamber.com or find them on Facebook.


