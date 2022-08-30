Armstrong council and city staff are challenging its residents to fill up every available appointment prior to the next blood donor cliinic in September. (Contributed)

Armstrong council and city staff are challenging its residents to fill up every available appointment prior to the next blood donor cliinic in September. (Contributed)

Armstrong challenges residents to donate blood

City, staff hope to see all appointments filled at next clinic Sept. 19 and 20

City of Armstrong staff and council have issued a challenge to residents.

Fill every available appointment before the next blood donor clinic opens at St. Joseph’s Church in September.

“Everyone knows someone who may have been in need or may be affected by a need for blood services,” said Mayor Chris Pieper. “Canadian Blood Services is providing an important service to our community and participating in blood drives or donor clinics such as this is necessary for the consistency of the service in Armstrong.”

The clinics will run Monday, Sept. 19, from 1-5:45 p.m. (book here for appointment; https://myaccount.blood.ca/en/donate), and Tuesday, Sept. 20, 1-5:45 p.m. (book here).

Take this two-minute quiz to find out if you are eligible to book your next appointment.

Pieper said council and staff will be filling at least 20 appointments to donate.

According to the Canadian Blood Services, blood and blood products are a critical part of everyday medical care including major surgeries, medical procedures, cancer treatments and managing diseases and disorders.

As a blood donor you form a vital link in Canada’s lifeline, helping many Canadians wake up healthy each day.

READ MORE: Solid silver at Summer Games for Vernon tennis player

READ MORE: Coldstream rowers medal at Canada Summer Games

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

blood donorcontestNorth Okanagan Regional District

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Kelowna man’s clean face raises money for renal ward at hospital

Just Posted

Lumby’s Jagger Williamson has signed on with the Knoxville (TN) Ice Bears of the Southern Professional Hockey League. (Facebook)
Lumby hockey star off to Tennessee

Armstrong council and city staff are challenging its residents to fill up every available appointment prior to the next blood donor cliinic in September. (Contributed)
Armstrong challenges residents to donate blood

Active Living Centre conceptual design proposed for Vernon. Information on the centre, which goes to referendum in October, will be available in the coming weeks at public events in Vernon. (Contributed)
Pop-up information booths boast Vernon Active Living Centre

Vernon’s Monashee Health Collective is the first serivce of its kind in Canada to be certified as a B Corporation. (Contributed)
Vernon health centre first of its kind in Canada

Pop-up banner image