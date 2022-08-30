Armstrong challenges residents to donate blood

City, staff hope to see all appointments filled at next clinic Sept. 19 and 20

Armstrong council and city staff are challenging its residents to fill up every available appointment prior to the next blood donor cliinic in September. (Contributed)

City of Armstrong staff and council have issued a challenge to residents.

Fill every available appointment before the next blood donor clinic opens at St. Joseph’s Church in September.

“Everyone knows someone who may have been in need or may be affected by a need for blood services,” said Mayor Chris Pieper. “Canadian Blood Services is providing an important service to our community and participating in blood drives or donor clinics such as this is necessary for the consistency of the service in Armstrong.”

The clinics will run Monday, Sept. 19, from 1-5:45 p.m. (book here for appointment; https://myaccount.blood.ca/en/donate), and Tuesday, Sept. 20, 1-5:45 p.m. (book here).

Take this two-minute quiz to find out if you are eligible to book your next appointment.

Pieper said council and staff will be filling at least 20 appointments to donate.

According to the Canadian Blood Services, blood and blood products are a critical part of everyday medical care including major surgeries, medical procedures, cancer treatments and managing diseases and disorders.

As a blood donor you form a vital link in Canada’s lifeline, helping many Canadians wake up healthy each day.

READ MORE: Solid silver at Summer Games for Vernon tennis player

READ MORE: Coldstream rowers medal at Canada Summer Games

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

blood donorcontestNorth Okanagan Regional District