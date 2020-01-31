Armstrong chamber president, community pillar passes

Chamber of Commerce president Peter Rotzetter will be missed by many

Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce board president Peter Rotzetter, left, has passed away. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce sadly announced the passing of its president and community pillar, Peter Rotzetter.

“This week, our close-knit community lost a part of the fabric that binds us together,” the statement reads.

Rotzetter arrived in the region more than a decade ago and since his arrival, he and his wife, Jolanda, have built connections and relationships throughout the community and through various roles.

“We, at the chamber, extend our deepest condolences to Jolanda and their many friends and associates,” the statement reads.

The loss will be felt throughout the Armstrong community.

“For every sad feeling you may possess, understand there are dozens of acts of positivity and kindness being perpetuated at this very moment through Peter’s dedication to the community,” the chamber wrote.

The chamber ensures its members it is in good hands despite this tragic loss. Vice-president Sean Newton will move to acting president and Cheryl Hood will move from second vice to acting vice-president.

Memorial arrangements are being made for Rotzetter.

“We understand that you may be feeling the desire to help during such a time, but for now, we urge you to direct only your thoughts and prayers to our good friend, colleague and leader, Peter Rotzetter.”

He will be greatly missed by the Armstrong community and beyond.

Staff at the Vernon Morning Star extend their condolences to the family.

