Armstrong Dance Extravaganza to benefit special charities

Armstrong’s Pleasant Valley Secondary School’s award-winning Adrenaline Dance Team will host a pair of dance events in June, one of which is a fundraiser for the McMurtry Baerg Cancer Centre at VJH and the Humboldt Broncos hockey team. (Photo submitted)

Two special charities will benefit from an afternoon of dance in Armstrong.

Pleasant Valley Secondary and its award-winning Adrenaline Dance Team will host a Dance Extravaganza on Friday, June 1, that will raise money for two chosen charities: the Humboldt Broncos hockey team and the McMurty Baerg Cancer Centre at Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

The event will start at 1 p.m. in the PVSS gym and will feature Adrenaline, led by coach Delaina Larson, and two special guests heading north for the afternoon: the Fleetwood Secondary Dance Team from Surrey, and Rutland Senior Secondary’s Dance Team.

“All of the teams will be performing all of their dances from this year’s competitive season,” said Adrenaline founder, instructor and choreographer, PVSS teacher Janet Gillis. “We are asking anyone who attends to pay a minimum $2 donation with all proceeds going to the two chosen charities.”

There are 500 seats for the event and it’s first-come, first-served. Doors open at 12:45 p.m.

The event is a precursor to Adrenaline’s Dance Gala: Sizzlin’ Summer Spectacular, which runs June 5, 6 and 7 at 7 p.m. each night in the PVSS theatre.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students and seniors. Tickets go on sale Monday, May 28, at noon and will be available in the PVSS office every day thereafter. Tickets may not be reserved.

The dance gala will showcase all the Adrenaline Dance Team numbers taught and choreographed by Larson, as well as the class numbers from the Grade 10 and Grade 11/12 classes, taught and choreographed by Gillis.

“There are 20 great numbers showcasing all dance genres from musical theatre to hip-hop, contemporary and jazz,” said Gillis. “Come on out to the best deal in town, support 70 wonderful, hard-working teenagers and be wildly entertained.”

The dance gala is a wrap to another highly successful season for Adrenaline.

In February, the team went down to Richmond to the Footloose Dance competition at RC Palmer Secondary. The team didn’t place as it was early in the season and the routines still needed some polishing. In March, they performed for Vernon’s Sky Volleyball Club at their club night. In April, the team headed to Mission for the Shine Dance Competition.

At Shine, Adrenaline did just that.

“Praying” won:

* Gold;

* (1st place) Highest mark overall in the session for extra large group dances 13 and over;

* Larson received a star choreography award;

* In the entire pre-competitive division of extra large groups it was awarded third place overall.

“Let me think about it” won:

* Gold;

* Second-highest mark overall in the session for extra large group dances 13 and over.

“Pyroclastic Flow” won:

* Gold;

* (1st) Highest mark overall in the session for extra large group dances 13 and over;

* In the entire pre-competitive Division of extra large groups it was awarded fourth place overall.

“Kinky Boots” won:

* Gold.



