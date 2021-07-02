Armstrong donates trailer full of supplies for victims of Lytton fire

The community of Armstrong rallied to support the victims of the devastating June 30 fire that destroyed the village of Lytton. (Matt Shredder - Facebook)

Donations destined for the villagers of Lytton whose homes were destroyed in a catastrophic fire on June 30 were being collected in Armstrong Thursday.

Matt Shredder put a call out to his neighbours that he parked an empty trailer in the parking lot of Askew’s Foods July 1 and was ready to collect household items.

Bedding, pillows, pet supplies, towels and toiletries, fans, children’s activities, non-perishable foods and water were called for in the post shared to the Armstrong Community Information Group.

“Let’s fill this trailer up, Armstrong,” he wrote. “The plan is to leave at 5 a.m. tomorrow (Friday) to bring the supplies to the relief efforts in Lytton.”

No cash donations were accepted.

By the end of the day, Shredder had nearly filled the trailer to the top.

“I’d say we pulled it off,” he said. “Thank you so much for all the help and support. We will be heading out first thing in the morning (Friday, July 2).”

