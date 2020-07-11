Armstrong food sharing program set to return

The Armstrong Food Initiative Society will be starting its produce sharing program behind the red caboose on Smith Drive Monday, July 13, 2020. (Peter Wendt photo)

COVID-19 won’t prevent Armstrong volunteers from ensuring food security for their neighbours.

The Armstrong Food Initiative Society will be starting its produce sharing program behind the red caboose on Smith Drive Monday, July 13.

The decade-old program allows residents to bring excess produce from their gardens to volunteers at the society’s community garden, to be passed on to anyone who doesn’t have access to fresh fruits and vegetables.

In April, society member Lisa Scott said that while the pandemic left the program on uncertain ground, growers were encouraged to grow an extra row when planting to keep the produce bins full come mid-July.

“In these uncertain times growing your own food might be more important than ever,” Scott said. “We encourage anyone who has extra space in their garden to grow a row or two more keep our program well supplied with produce.”

Community gardens were named an essential service by the provincial government in March as the pandemic first began to unfold. The pandemic accounts for a few changes to the produce sharing program, as safety measures will be in place.

“Anyone who would like to help with the weighing and distributing of produce on Mondays would be more than welcome,” said Harvey de Salle in a post shared to Facebook.

The program will run every Monday from July 13 to Oct. 5. Drop-off times are between 9 and 10 a.m.

Brendan Shykora

Food