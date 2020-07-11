The Armstrong Food Initiative Society will be starting its produce sharing program behind the red caboose on Smith Drive Monday, July 13, 2020. (Peter Wendt photo)

Armstrong food sharing program set to return

Armstrong Food Initiative Society will start its produce sharing program Monday, July 13

COVID-19 won’t prevent Armstrong volunteers from ensuring food security for their neighbours.

The Armstrong Food Initiative Society will be starting its produce sharing program behind the red caboose on Smith Drive Monday, July 13.

The decade-old program allows residents to bring excess produce from their gardens to volunteers at the society’s community garden, to be passed on to anyone who doesn’t have access to fresh fruits and vegetables.

In April, society member Lisa Scott said that while the pandemic left the program on uncertain ground, growers were encouraged to grow an extra row when planting to keep the produce bins full come mid-July.

“In these uncertain times growing your own food might be more important than ever,” Scott said. “We encourage anyone who has extra space in their garden to grow a row or two more keep our program well supplied with produce.”

Community gardens were named an essential service by the provincial government in March as the pandemic first began to unfold. The pandemic accounts for a few changes to the produce sharing program, as safety measures will be in place.

“Anyone who would like to help with the weighing and distributing of produce on Mondays would be more than welcome,” said Harvey de Salle in a post shared to Facebook.

The program will run every Monday from July 13 to Oct. 5. Drop-off times are between 9 and 10 a.m.

READ MORE: City of Vernon offers grants for local sustainability projects

READ MORE: Haida matriarchs occupy ancient villages as fishing lodges reopen to visitors

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Food

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Former Vernon Viper recognized for ALS fundraising

Just Posted

COVID-19: Homeless to be relocated from temporary Vernon shelter

Homeless shelters in the city have been combined into one site at the curling rink since April

Armstrong food sharing program set to return

Armstrong Food Initiative Society will start its produce sharing program Monday, July 13

Boil water notice issued for Vernon’s Dunsmir Road area

Map shows which customers are advised to use caution when consuming water

Single lane traffic for Bella Vista in Vernon next week

Work planned for Monday, Wednesday to complete utility installation

Lake Country traffic bottleneck solution still lacks funding

No money committed yet but province will unveil solution options for Highway 97- Beaver Lake Road-Glenmore Road intersection this fall

B.C. sees 25 new COVID-19 cases, community exposure tracked

One death, outbreaks remain in two long-term care facilities

Dozens of fish die at popular lake near Chase

A few natural phenomena are possible causes for their deaths.

BREAKING: Amber Alert for two Quebec girls cancelled after bodies found

Romy Carpentier, 6, Norah Carpentier, 11, and their father, Martin Carpentier, missing since Wednesday

B.C. man prepares to be first to receive double-hand transplant in Canada

After the surgery, transplant patients face a long recovery

Bringing support to Indigenous students and communities, while fulfilling a dream

Mitacs is a nonprofit organization that operates research and training programs

Grocers appear before MPs to explain decision to cut pandemic pay

Executives from three of Canada’s largest grocery chains have defended their decision to end temporary wage increases

RCMP ‘disappointed’ by talk that race a factor in quiet Rideau Hall arrest

Corey Hurren, who is from Manitoba, is facing 22 charges

NHL’s Canadian hubs offer little economic benefit, but morale boost is valuable: experts

Games are slated to start Aug. 1 with six Canadian teams qualifying for the 24-team resumption of play

‘Made in the Cowichan Valley’ coming to a wine bottle near you

Cowichan Valley has the honour of being the first sub-GI outside of the Okanagan

Most Read