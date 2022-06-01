Armstrong garage gear joins Vernon Chaos

Pogo’s Garage is among the vendors to be found at Creative Chaos craft fair

Current gas prices have many people looking back at the good old days at the pumps.

For those folks, some vintage gas pump specialists will be part of a large craft show in Vernon this weekend.

Armstrong-based Pogo’s Garage has been hand-crafting their unique gas pump globes since 1999, using the same process and materials as the originals.

The family-owned company has been in the business of motorist memorabilia for more than 30 years.

“It all started in 1988, when we opened our first business, an automotive pin striping company, and it was shortly after, that we started to collect memorabilia for our garage,” said owners Lance and Patty Skoreyko on their website. “By 1995 it was time for a change, so we sold the company, packed up the kids, and headed south to the sunny Okanagan Valley, in the interior of British Columbia.”

That’s where the name for the company was born. With Okanagan Lake being home to the famous Ogopogo, the couple twisted the legendary lake monster’s name to fit.

Pogo’s Garage will be among the many vendors at the 45th annual Creative Chaos Craft Show, which will take place at the Vernon Recreation Complex June 3-5.

“We have been shipping the globes we manufacture all over the world for more than 20 years, and are super excited to finally share them with our hometown crowd at Creative Chaos,” said Lance.

There’s something for everyone at the craft fair, from hand-crafted jewelry to works of fine art.

A free shuttle bus will bring people to the fair from the Schubert Centre and Kal Tire Place North.

Admission is free, but a cash donation to the Food Bank Kettle is encouraged.

The Creative Chaos Craft Show will run from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Brendan Shykora

ArtEventsVernon