Armstrong Garden Club donations dig up food security

The club has supported multiple food security programs with proceeds from its May plant sale

The Armstrong and District Garden Club has given multiple food and garden programs a financial boost using proceeds from its plant sale in May 2021. (Submitted photo)

Local food programs are growing thanks to the generosity of the Armstrong and District Garden Club.

The small club is improving local food security in a big way with donations to a number of food- and garden-related programs and initiatives.

“Thanks to the community, we had a successful plant sale this past May. We’re using the funds we’ve raised to support others in the community that could use some help,” president Glenn Gytenbeek said.

About one in five children experience food insecurity, the club says. By providing funds to the Armstrong Food Bank, the Good Fox Box and food programs at local schools, the Garden Club is helping to provide students and families with a consistent, healthy supply of food.

“We are so grateful for the donation from the Armstrong and District Garden Club to our breakfast program,” said Cora-Lee Baker, learning resource teacher at Len Wood Middle School. “It means that all our students can have access to food in the morning. Having food is a good way to start the school day.”

John Hoile of the Lunch Program says the Garden Club’s donation helps the program purchase food that they normally don’t receive through donations.

“We are now providing 37 lunches to high school, middle school and elementary students in Armstrong,” Hoile said.

The Garden Club also provided funds to local community gardens to replace rotten garden beds.

Funds were also given to the Communities in Bloom Society, a Canada-wide non-profit that fosters civic pride and environmental responsibility through community involvement.

A pair of bursaries was also allocated for Pleasant Valley Secondary School for students pursuing post-secondary education in a field related to agriculture, environmental science, forestry or similar disciplines.

The Garden Club is planning to hold another plant sale in May 2022.

Brendan Shykora

