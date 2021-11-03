Gloomiest homes in Armstrong named winner

Jackie and Ken Walkden’s home on Patterson Avenue in Armstrong was judged the Top Residential Display in the first Armstrong in Gloom Halloween contest. (Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce photo)

When it comes to haunted houses, the house at 3205 Patterson Avenue Armstrong has everything you could want in a spooky experience.

From hand-carved tombstones in the yard right up to the creepy silhouettes in the upstairs window — the entire property was a feast for the eyes — if you dared to look.

Owners Ken and Jackie Walkden have had a Halloween display for a number of years and it grows a bit more every year.

The three judges who spent the weekend visiting participating residential properties and businesses deliberated until Monday (Nov. 1) over the entries.

“I was overwhelmed by the scope of creativity shown by many of the homeowners,” remarked one judge. “I can’t imagine the amount of hours put into planning and installing the displays.”

This was the first year for the Armstrong in Gloom contest sponsored by Shepherds Home Hardware, Rhythm Productions and the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce.

“From the scary clown in the box to the barbecue skeleton, inflatable pumpkins and skull light installations there were some great themes,” said judge #2. “I had to revisit a couple of properties to make sure I didn’t miss a single detail.”

Taking top honours for Best Business was Legendairy Farms with their fun display of Halloween characters created out of round hay bales

“The hand-painted details on each of the characters we found at the farm was nicely done and really added some Halloween fun to the neighbourhood,” said judge No. 3.

“We want to thank everyone who participated in Armstrong in Gloom 2021 with a special thank you to our dedicated judges and sponsors,” said Sean Newton, chamber president. “With 360 days until the next edition of the event, who knows what we will see next year.”

