Santa Claus stops at the McKechnie subdivision with the Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department, collecting donations for the food bank and spreading Christmas cheer Sunday, Dec. 19. (James Watt photo)

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department along with the Armstrong Ladies Club once again toured Santa around local streets, collecting donations for the food bank and spreading Christmas cheer.

It was a pleasant surprise for James Watt, who captured his neighbours chatting with Santa.

Being new the area, Watt was pleased with the opportunity to see some faces on the block and send some support to those in need this time of year.

