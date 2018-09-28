Armstrong horsing around with IPE theme

Horsin’ Around at the IPE official theme for 120th annual fall fair in 2019

Armstrong Interior Provincial Exhibition officials are “horsing around” when it comes to choosing the 2019 theme.

Horsin’ Around at the IPE is the official theme for the milestone 120th annual fall fair that will run Aug. 28 – Sept. 1, 2019.

“We are celebrating the Light Horse Division,” said IPE general manager Yvonne Paulson, adding tongue firmly placed in cheek: “There wo’t be any neigh-sayers here. We are getting ready to giddy up for a great fair for all to enjoy. We are chomping at the bit to get this all organized for you. We are hoping you will hoof it to the IPE next year to help us celebrate our 120th.”

The Armstrong Fair is recognized as the largest agricultural fair in British Columbia.

It features an incredible range of exhibits, ranging from livestock — cattle, horses, sheep, swine, goats, llamas — to horticulture, to hobbies and crafts, to domestic skills, and more.

“We had 2.331 exhibitors this year with 7,704 exhibits,” said Paulson.

Here’s this year in numbers:

Fair attendance: over 150,000

Flying Trapeze attendance: 8,000

Mini Chuckwagon Attendance: 9,000

Rodeo Attendance: 13,986

Exhibitors: 2,331

Entries by exhibitors: 7,704

The value and variety of activities, shows, vendors, and exhibits along with the attendance numbers has shown the two local governments of Armstrong-Spallumcheen, the North Okanagan-Shuswap and the rest of the Interior Region the impact of this event on the community.

The board and the management of the IPE would like to thank everyone involved in ensuring the IPE continues it’s agricultural traditions and provides new attractions for all ages.



