Armstrong IPE cooks up new competition

Chef Tyler Leeson goes over the menu for the IPE Iron Chef competition with his mother, Jan, and brother, Dylan. Leeson took third place in this year’s competition. From left to right: Dylan, Jan, and Tyler Leeson.

IPE Top Chef Competition has the kitchen ready we just need home cooks to compete to become the IPE Top Chef for 2018.

This is a revamped program of the IPE Iron Chef.

“We wanted the competition to be about home cooks, ages 10 and up,” said Yvonne Paulson, IPE general manager.

There are four categories: junior 10 to 13, teens 14 to 18, adult 19+ and family one adult and two children 10 to 18.

“Home cooks will compete head to head within your category to qualify for the finals on Sunday. We could see a junior home cook going up against an adult in the finals. Anything goes in the kitchen!” said Paulson.

The competition kicks off Aug. 29 and runs three times daily until the finals Sept. 2.

The IPE Top Chef is also in a new location this year, the Horticulture Building.

“Inside with plenty of seating to watch it all happen before your eyes. We will also select a guest judge from the audience for each competition.

Come on Okanagan who’s going to take the title of 2018 IPE Top Chef?”

Those interested in competing can visit www.armstrongipe.com/entertainment/ for information and entry forms. Get your entry in ASAP as the deadline of Aug. 20 is fast approaching.

