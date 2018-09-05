Armstrong IPE parade winners announced

The Pumpkin Patch took home top honours in the Commercial Business – Under 10 Employees category in this year’s Interior Provincial Exhibition parade awards. (Photo submitted)

The thrills were sheep, but they sure weren’t cheap for Interior Provincial Exhibition Parade winners.

With approximately 90 entries this year, there were bands, floats, livestock entries and vintage vehicles — all celebrating the IPE, presented by the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce, and this year’s theme of Sheep Thrills.

“A big thank you to all the participants and volunteers. The parade was marshalled by longtime volunteer Wayne Friesen of Country West Supply in the staging area graciously provided by Rancho Vignola,” said Patti Noonan, Chamber executive director, in a release.

“Okanagan Traffic Control again provided exceptional flagging made easier with barricades provided by Nor-Val Rentals and the City of Armstrong. Amazing community support makes this event possible.”

Judging was also a volunteer effort — and was a tough job again this year.

Category Winners:

Animal – Adult

First – Jan Dobson

Animal – Youth

First – Ricochet Alpine Ent

Comic/Clown/Humorous

First – Taylorside Mini Farm

Second – Kalamalka Caring Clowns

Commercial Business – under 10 Employees

First – The Pumpkin Patch

Second – Forage Valley Storage

Third – Marie VanderWilk

Honourable Mention – Okanagan Utility Locators; Armadillo Trailers

Commercial Business – Over 10 Employees

First – HUB International Barton Insurance

Second – Askews Foods

Third – Okanagan Restoration Services

Honourable Mention – Silver Star Resort

Communities Over 10,000

First – City of Kelowna Spirit of the Lake

Second – Penticton Peach Festival

Horses

First – Makayla Henges

Heavy Horses

First – Lavik Ventures

Horse Teams in Harness

First – O’Keefe Ranch

Mascot

First – Visit Our Okanagan

Musical Entries – Community

First – BC Regiment Band

Musical Entries – Pipe Band

First – Shuswap Pipe and Drums

Second – Kalamalka Highlanders Pipe Band

Service Club/Church/Other

First – Okanagan Christadelphians

Second – Armstrong & District Curling Club

Third – Okanagan Shuswap Roller Derby Assoc.

Honourable Mention – Enderby & District Community Resource Centre; School District #83; Star Country Square Dancers

Vehicles – Antiques

First – Allan & Diane Dalsvaag

Second – Viking Farms

Vehicles – Special Interest

First – Shriners North Okanagan Mini Car Unit

Second – Shuswap Pioneers Collector Club

Third – Armstrong Demo Derby

Honourable Mention – Dwayne Danley

Visual and Performing Arts

First – Downtown Dixie

Youth

First – Armstrong Enderby Skating Club

Second – Girl Guides

Third – North Okanagan Minor Hockey

Honourable Mention – North Okanagan Knights Junior Hockey League

