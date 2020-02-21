Armstrong Kin Club celebrates 100

All-Canadian service club gives back to communities from coast to coast

The flag was raised Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Armstrong to mark the 100th anniversary of Kin Club. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

Kin Club Armstrong celebrated 100 years of giving back Wednesday with a flag raising ceremony.

“One hundred years of Kin is a huge milestone,” local club president Vienna Demontigny said.

The Armstrong Kin Club has been serving this communities greatest need for over 60 years,” Demontigny said. “The club has donated more than $200,000 to the community over the past five years.”

The Armstrong Kin Club supports several bursaries, breakfast programs in all elementary and middle schools, the Armstrong food bank, indoor skate park, Cops for Kids, Girl Guides, Kindale, Armstrong Curling Club — to name a few.

Representatives from BC Lions Club and the Rotary gave thanks to Kin Club Armstrong for its willingness to collaborate and ongoing support. The Armstrong Curling Club also offered its praise to club members.

Kin Club was originally founded in 1920 in Hamilton, Ont., in a Chinese restaurant when a man called Hal Rogers wanted to find camaraderie among peers while serving his community.

Now, it’s the country’s largest all-Canadian service club organization with more than 450 Kinsmen, Kinette and Kin clubs serving communities from coast to coast.

On top of localized service, the more than 6,000 members have been a strong partner in the fight against cystic fibrosis since 1964 raising more than $41 million for Cystic Fibrosis Canada.

“Halifax Member of Parliament Andy Fillmore offered his congratulations in the House of Commons Thursday.

“Since its founding by Hal Rogers in 1920, the association has contributed more than $1 billion to Canadian causes, communities and individuals in need,” Fillmore said.

Armstrong club president Demontigny offered her thanks to past and present members “for all their hard work in making what we do possible.”

And then there was cake.

