Armstrong Lions and Armstrong Legion Holiday Food Drive

The date to remember this year is Wednesday, Nov. 7.

There are new faces behind the annual Winter Food Drive for the Okanagan Boys and Girls Club-Armstrong Food Bank and spearheading the operation are the Armstrong Lions and the Armstrong Royal Canadian Legion Branch 35. They will be supported by other volunteers and sponsors from the community such as the Armstrong Knights Hockey Team and other organizations.

As in the past, residents will receive an Askew’s shopping bag at their door on Tuesday, Nov. 6 for pick up the following evening. The community is asked to leave their porch lights on between 5 and 8 p.m. on Nov. 7.

The drive is earlier this year as the Armstrong Food Bank has implemented new standards and the earlier drive will allow the Food Bank personnel to sort the food and stock shelves based on best before dates and to fill the hampers in time for their busy Christmas Season. The Armstrong Lions and Legion members are confident that the date will spark the generous spirit of the Armstrong Community for the start of the holiday season.

Food Bank Manager Brenda Firth shared that there has been an increase in the number of households accessing the Food Bank this year and the number of Christmas Hampers is expected to be approximately 120. This is the biggest food drive for the holiday and winter season and generally this drive stocks the Food Bank shelves for several months.

Last year, 7,231 lbs. of food was collected by the Armstrong Realtors and this year with solid community support it is hoped to exceed that collection amount in order to keep up with the rising demand.

In 2017, the Food Bank distributed over 30,000 lbs of perishable and non-perishable foods to 158 local households typically filling 50 hampers a month. Thanks to refrigeration and freezer units that were installed last March, dairy products and fresh produce are also included in the hampers. Any opened packages or expired products will be discarded due to food safety standards.

If any bags are missed residents can contact the Food Bank at 250-546-3465 for pick up or items may be dropped off at the Okanagan Boys and Girls Club Food Bank office at 3459 Pleasant Valley Road (beside the post office). Residents are asked not to put cash or cheques in the bags but these donations are also appreciated and can be dropped off at the office as well. Tax deductible receipts are issued for donations over $25.