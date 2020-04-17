An Armstrong resident has set up a donation box on their front gate to encourage help for those experiencing food shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Harvey de la Salle photo)
An Armstrong resident has set up a donation box on their front gate to encourage help for those experiencing food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Harvey de la Salle photo)
Armstrong man sets up food donation station amid COVID-19
A small food bank box was built to help those struggling with food instability during pandemic
An Armstrong household is inviting neighbours to leave what they can, so that other can take what they need.
Harvey de Salle set up a food donation box outside the front gate of his home on the corner of Fred Street and Fletcher Avenue, and shared a call for generosity on Facebook.
“To help the folk around that could use a little extra we have set up a ‘Take if you need it and Give what you can’ stand outside our front gate. If you could spare a little extra just put it in the stand.”
Food banks have been under added strain amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
On April 12, Monashee Outdoors thanked members of the public who have placed items in their bins — destined for the Armstrong Food Bank — in recent weeks.
