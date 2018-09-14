Armstrong Mayor Chris Pieper (front) received a special award for 25 years of municipal government service at the Union of British Columbia Municipalities convention in Whistler Thursday. On hand to celebrate the honour are Armstrong administrator Kevin Bertles (from left) and councillors Shirley Fowler and Gary Froats. (Photo submitted)

Armstrong mayor recognized for service

Chris Pieper given special award at UBCM convention in Whistler

Armstrong Mayor Chris Pieper’s suitcase will be a little heavier returning home this weekend.

Pieper was given a special framed certificate at the Union of British Columbia Municipalities (UBCM) convention in Whistler, honouring his 25 years of municipal government service.

Pieper began as a councillor before running successfully for mayor in 2008. He recently decided to seek a fourth consecutive term as mayor.

