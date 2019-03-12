The Armstrong Spallumcheen Museum and Art Gallery holds its 27th annual Giant Book Sale, the largest fundraiser for the society, April 6 to 12 at the museum. (Black Press - file photo)

Armstrong museum, art gallery book sale looms

Society’s 27th annual Giant Book Sale, largest fundraiser for group, runs April 6 to 12

The man from Vernon was perplexed.

He’d looked around the used book stores in his city trying to find two copies of specific Hardy Boys books to surprise his friend’s son on the Sunshine Coast who need the books to finish his collection.

The man happened to be in Armstrong, where the Armstrong Spallumcheen Museum and Arts Society (ASMAS) was holding its annual Giant Book Sale. On a whim, he stopped in. Lo and behold, he found the two missing copies, and sent them to his friend’s son, who was thrilled. Postage cost more than the $1 the man paid for the two books.

Its that time of year again. The Armstrong Spallumcheen Museum and Arts Society’s 27th Annual Giant Book Sale runs April 6 to April 12, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and April 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ASMAS members can enjoy a members night of browsing and shopping April 5 from 6 to 8 p.m.

RELATED: Armstrong book sale draws near

“It’s hard to believe that we’ve been doing this for 27 years and it just keeps getting bigger and better,” said the society’s Gail Salter. “This year we have more books than ever and some special collections. We received a special collection of fantasy books, DVDs and comics, some of which don’t even appear to have been opened. We also have a wonderful collection of railroad books, so if you’re into trains come and have a look, there are some beautiful books in this collection.”

Innis Cooper literally went dumpster diving to get enough books for a two-and-a-half day sale for the first one. Innis moved to Armstrong from Victoria and began to volunteer at ASMAS. The museum he volunteered at in Victoria ran a very successful book sale and Innis suggested that ASMAS try having a book sale too.

“We all thought this was a good idea but we didn’t have any books to sell, so Innis went dumpster diving,” laughed Salter. “He also haunted the recycling boxes at the (Armstrong/Spallumcheen) AS dump and the Vernon dump. Somehow he got enough books and we had our first sale. It ran from Friday afternoon at 1 p.m. to Sunday at 4 p.m. and I think we made just over $1,500.00.

“Now it runs from Saturday morning to the following Saturday afternoon and we don’t have to go dumpster diving. We are very well supported and we have about 30,000 to 40,000 books donated each year. We thank everyone who donated, we are always happy to get books.”

The society has received some special books and catalogues over the years, and they try to get them to the museum or Armstrong Historical Society.

“This year we received two catalogues from the Gellatly Nut Farm dated 1938 and 1939,” said Salter. “They were returned to the Nut Farm and are now on display in their gift shop.”

Of course, with all the books the society has, not all of them are sold every year and at the end of the sale non-profit organizations are invited to come in and help themselves to anything that they can use to fundraise. Over the years the society has donated to Special Olympics, Venture Training, the Girl Guides, the Home Schooling Association, and Schubert Centre.

If you are a non-profit organization and can make use of these books, please give the society a call at 250-546-8318.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Summerland family copes with rare kidney disease

Just Posted

Armstrong museum, art gallery book sale looms

Society’s 27th annual Giant Book Sale, largest fundraiser for group, runs April 6 to 12

City to ask Vernon gymnastics society to consider loan option

More discussion ensues with Vernon council over North Valley Gymnastics’ $75,000 request

Structures at Vernon sports facility coming down

Council votes unanimously to raze existing structures at Kin Race Track; ball diamonds will stay

Cougars attack Cherryville dogs, killing one

**WARNING** This story contains graphic images of the attack’s aftermath **

Vernon CMHA offers free suicide grief support group

Eight-week program will start later in March

VIDEO: Would-be drivers caught cheating on ICBC licence test

Most people caught on the surveillance footage were using smartphones to cheat

Kelowna Rockets look for a win

The Rockets will take on the Spokane Chiefs Wednesday night

VIDEO: Check out the latest gadgets at the 2019 BC Tech Summit

Musical fruit, advanced vending machines and holographic assembly instructions on display

Hergott: Support while recovering from serious injury

Lawyer Paul Hergott’s latest column

Campaign calling for regulation of Facebook, Netflix launches in B.C.

Friends of Canadian Broadcasting launched a campaign Tuesday in Kelowna

VIDEO: A ride-along with Surrey’s gang enforcement squad

Surrey RCMP’s anti-gang team reveals how they’re trying to make a difference, on and off the streets

West Kelowna RCMP investigate alleged related crimes

RCMP are investigating a series of crimes they believe are related

B.C. real estate board urges feds to revisit mortgage stress test

Stress test reducing people’s purchasing power by as much as 20 per cent, BCREA says

Danser brings Tall Tales to Vernon show

Saskatchewan-born, southern-trained singer gets bluesy

Most Read