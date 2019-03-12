Armstrong museum, art gallery book sale looms

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Museum and Art Gallery holds its 27th annual Giant Book Sale, the largest fundraiser for the society, April 6 to 12 at the museum. (Black Press - file photo)

The man from Vernon was perplexed.

He’d looked around the used book stores in his city trying to find two copies of specific Hardy Boys books to surprise his friend’s son on the Sunshine Coast who need the books to finish his collection.

The man happened to be in Armstrong, where the Armstrong Spallumcheen Museum and Arts Society (ASMAS) was holding its annual Giant Book Sale. On a whim, he stopped in. Lo and behold, he found the two missing copies, and sent them to his friend’s son, who was thrilled. Postage cost more than the $1 the man paid for the two books.

Its that time of year again. The Armstrong Spallumcheen Museum and Arts Society’s 27th Annual Giant Book Sale runs April 6 to April 12, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and April 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ASMAS members can enjoy a members night of browsing and shopping April 5 from 6 to 8 p.m.

“It’s hard to believe that we’ve been doing this for 27 years and it just keeps getting bigger and better,” said the society’s Gail Salter. “This year we have more books than ever and some special collections. We received a special collection of fantasy books, DVDs and comics, some of which don’t even appear to have been opened. We also have a wonderful collection of railroad books, so if you’re into trains come and have a look, there are some beautiful books in this collection.”

Innis Cooper literally went dumpster diving to get enough books for a two-and-a-half day sale for the first one. Innis moved to Armstrong from Victoria and began to volunteer at ASMAS. The museum he volunteered at in Victoria ran a very successful book sale and Innis suggested that ASMAS try having a book sale too.

“We all thought this was a good idea but we didn’t have any books to sell, so Innis went dumpster diving,” laughed Salter. “He also haunted the recycling boxes at the (Armstrong/Spallumcheen) AS dump and the Vernon dump. Somehow he got enough books and we had our first sale. It ran from Friday afternoon at 1 p.m. to Sunday at 4 p.m. and I think we made just over $1,500.00.

“Now it runs from Saturday morning to the following Saturday afternoon and we don’t have to go dumpster diving. We are very well supported and we have about 30,000 to 40,000 books donated each year. We thank everyone who donated, we are always happy to get books.”

The society has received some special books and catalogues over the years, and they try to get them to the museum or Armstrong Historical Society.

“This year we received two catalogues from the Gellatly Nut Farm dated 1938 and 1939,” said Salter. “They were returned to the Nut Farm and are now on display in their gift shop.”

Of course, with all the books the society has, not all of them are sold every year and at the end of the sale non-profit organizations are invited to come in and help themselves to anything that they can use to fundraise. Over the years the society has donated to Special Olympics, Venture Training, the Girl Guides, the Home Schooling Association, and Schubert Centre.

