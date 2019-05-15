Armstrong parents fundraise in honour of late daughter

May is Emma’s Month at Tucker’s Restaurant where money is being raised for Canuck Place

Wayne and Jennifer Tucker give a kiss to their daughter Emma. The Armstrong couple, who operate Tucker’s Restaurant, are paying homage to their late daughter in the month of May and raising money for Canuck Place Children’s Hospice. (Tucker family - photo)

She was their angel, born with a rare disease, who lit up their lives for a short period of time.

Now, Armstrong’s Wayne and Jennifer Tucker, owners of Tucker’s Restaurant Ltd. in downtown Armstrong, are helping to give back in honour of their daughter, Emma, born May 23, 2012, with an extremely rare, genetic neuro-degenerative disease called Canavan Disease.

Emma died Dec. 19, 2016. She would have been seven next week.

May is Emma’s Month at Tucker’s Restaurant, in honour of their daughter. For the entire month of May, the restaurant will donate $1 from every feature sheet item sold to go toward Canuck Place Children’s Hospice, and the amazing support they offer children and their families.

“Canuck Place Children’s Hospice was instrumental during Emma’s life with respite care, medical needs and in consultation during Emma’s final days,” said the Tuckers. “We are forever thankful to Canuck Place for the care and compassion they showed both Emma and the family.”

Entering Thursday, the Tuckers had raised nearly $1,000 and there’s still two weeks left to go in the month.

You can find out more about Canuck place and the work they do for medically fragile children and their families through their website at www.canuckplace.org.

Donations can also be accepted at the restaurant, located on Okanagan Street.



