Armstrong’s Vienna Demontigny with her donation of 40 women’s bags and 10 men’s bag – Demontigny’s annual Armstrong Purse Project – that will be distributed with December food hampers by the Armstrong Food Bank. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Armstrong Purse Project stuffed with cards, gifts

Resident Vienna Demontigny’s annual Christmas project will lift spirits of 40 women, 10 men

Those applying for a hamper from the Armstrong Food Bank this month will receive something a little extra.

Called the Armstrong Purse Project, Armstrong’s Vienna Demontigny has been purchasing or receiving Christmas bags to hand out along with the hampers. The bags contain toiletries or other items that can fit easily inside a purse, things Demontigny buys throughout the year or has them donated to her project.

Demontigny said the purse project resulted out of a simple fact that, in her eyes, she felt mothers were getting left behind when it came to Christmas items.

What started as a women-only project now includes men. A total of 40 bags will be distributed to women, and another 10 will go to men.

The bags inlcude items like soap, eye and lip liners, nail clippers, dental floss, mouthwash, toothpaste and toothbrush, deodorant, Kleenex, hand cream, gum, gloves and toques.

As president of the Armstrong Kin Club, Demontigny was able to procure $1,250 in gift cards from Askew’s Foods, which will also be placed in the bags.

The bags are distributed through the Armstrong Food Bank when people come in to pick up their Christmas hampers in December.

READ MORE: Armstrong Purse Project receives 'overwhelming' bag donation

READ MORE: Purses offer pampering

Charity and DonationsChristmasNorth Okanagan Regional District

 

These are among the items Armstrong’s Vienna Demontigny purchases and places inside her Armstrong Purse Project, where 40 bags for women and 10 bags for men are distributed with food bank hampers in December. (Contributed)

