Armstrong Regional Co-op providing capital project funding

The Armstrong Regional Co-op is again looking to make the community a better place.

The local Co-op, with branches in Vernon, Armstrong and Salmon Arm, is participating in Co-op’s Community Spaces program which dedicates $1 million in funding and is accepting applications for capital projects that will improve spaces across Western Canada.

“Locally, the Armstrong Regional Co-op is proud to support organizations and projects that make a difference to our members and our community,” said marketing and sales manager Jason Keis of the Armstrong Regional Co-op. “Finding ways to support our community is even more important as we’ve been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. We’re looking forward to a time when we’ll all be able to gather as a community again and we encourage all of our community organizations who could benefit from capital funding to apply.”

Capital funding between $25,000 and $150,000 per project is available. Co-op invites registered nonprofit organizations, registered charities or community service co-operatives to apply online between now and March 1.

Program funding categories include recreation, environmental conservation, and urban agriculture.

Federated Co-operatives Limited administers the giving program on behalf of more than 160 independent local co-ops across Western Canada that form the Co-operative Retailing System.

Co-op Community Spaces was launched in 2015 to help protect, beautify, and improve spaces across Western Canada. Since then, it has provided $9.5 million to 132 projects that improve the social, economic, and environmental well being of local communities.

To learn more about Co-op Community Spaces or apply for funding, visit communityspaces.ca.

