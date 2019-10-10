Paul Koop (right) and George Hoffman meet in the Heaton Place lobby clad in their uniforms and medals from World War II on Saturday, Oct. 5. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Armstrong resident and World War II veteran nears 100th birthday

Paul Koop turns 100 in December, and want younger generations to value Canada the way he does

Paul Koop doesn’t ask for much for his birthday — just a little attention.

“What does a guy who is 100 years old need for his birthday? Nothing, but hugs from all the girls!”

On Dec. 21, the resident of Heaton Place will become Armstrong’s newest centenarian.

It’s an impressive milestone for anyone to reach and all the more impressive for a man who fought in the Second World War.

Koop spent the first six years of his life in the small village of Minsterberg, located on the edge of the Black Sea in Ukraine.

After this village was burned down during the Russian Revolution, he and his family fled to Saskatchewan by the skin of their teeth.

“That was a very bad time,” said Koop, recalling the revolution.

“I know Canada would never have anything like that. We’re just not built that way, and thank God for that.”

Koop was endowed at an early age with the belief that “if you’re going to live in your country, you’re going to help your country.”

That value was passed down to him by his father, also named Paul, who served in the First World War as a medic, transporting wounded and fallen soldiers.

When the Second World War came around a generation later, Koop followed in his father’s footsteps.

Koop first attempted to enlist in the army when he was just 16.

He was turned away on the basis of his age, but unwilling to take no for an answer he travelled from Victoria to try his luck in the prairies.

He was built tall and strong and had no trouble getting enlisted in his second attempt and began his six years of service in artillery.

READ MORE: Vernon man celebrates 100th birthday

Koop tells the story of a relationship he made with a young boy while he was in Holland as a sergeant in the war.

He remembers the boy coming up to him with sad, hunger-sunken eyes.

He asked the boy if he would like to eat with him in the barracks, and from there on the boy would regularly come to dine with the soldiers.

When the war was over, the boy marched with the troops in the Victory Parade in Holland.

To this day, Koop still wonders what became of him.

When asked what he’s most proud of in his life, Koop said with tears in his eyes, “I was able to help my country.”

“I believe World War II is what saved Canada,” said Koop, unable to understand why young people aren’t taught to be patriotic.

“It’s the biggest thing I struggle with today. Where are all the Canadian flags?”

While his time in the military is perhaps his greatest source of pride, Koop also lived a happy civilian life.

He met his wife Alice in Grade 1, and the two of them had five children.

They were married for 31 years, after which Koop remarried for 42 years to a woman named Sylvia.

When asked what family means to him, he answers with one emphatic word: “Everything.”

Koop has one message for Canada’s younger generations, which he delivers with passion: “Wake up! You’re living in the best damn country in the world!”

As luck would have it, he’s not the only person at Heaton Place who has learned to appreciate one’s country through the experience of war.

Two other Second World War veterans reside at the Armstrong retirement home.

One of them is George Hoffman, who celebrated his 73rd anniversary with his wife Esther on Oct. 5, a day in which he put on his uniform and met with Koop for a round of storytelling, trading names of people they’d met while in service 70 years ago.

Koop may be nearing 100 years of age, but when sitting across from a friend and fellow veteran like Hoffman, it appears as though he could reminisce for another century.

READ MORE: B.C. man’s truck found six years after he went missing

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Pickles: The favoured fundraising product for Shuswap students

Just Posted

Vernon firefighters’ calls nearly double since 2015

Vernon Fire and Rescue Services see significant increase in calls over four years

Canadian-American rock band Big Wreck to play Vernon

The band will be in town for its album tour on Tuesday, Oct. 29

Record entries for Armstrong grilled cheese event

Five local restaurants participating to see who makes best professional grilled cheese sandwich

North Okanagan-Shuswap candidates talk climate action, pipelines at Vernon forum

Labour shortages, climate crisis, interprovincial trade and more were discussed

Coldstream poet shortlisted for book prize

The Kobzar Book Award looks for Ukrainian-Canadian experience in literature

Election 2019: Harwinder Sandhu –NDP candidate for North Okanagan-Shuswap

Harwinder Sandhu is running for the NDP in the North Okanagan-Shuswap riding

Canucks crush L.A. Kings 8-2 for first win of season

Vancouver cruises in Horvat’s first game as captain

Vancouver Canucks to kick off 50th home opener

Los Angeles Kings are coming off of a win over Calgary to face off with Vancouver Canucks

Horgan defends chief of staff who shredded initial report accusing former B.C. legislature clerk

Premier John Horgan says Geoff Meggs shredded the document after a copy of it had been given to the police

Victoria veteran begs people to please not touch his service dog

Members of the public are often unaware of proper service dog etiquette

Unclear laws to blame for cupholder cellphone tickets: lawyer

Island driver says cellphone was in cup holder when he was issued distracted driving ticket

Mother of slain Hamilton, Ont. teen says ‘everyone’ failed her son

Shari-Ann Bracci-Selvey broke down in tears as she spoke to reporters for the first time since her son Devan died

Avoid Salmonella this Thanksgiving with tips from the BC Centre for Disease Control

Cook poultry to an internal temperature of 74 C

Ex-Mountie sued for allegedly requesting explicit photos from Kelowna woman

Lawsuit claims the officer texted the woman requesting explicit photos of her breasts and genitalia

Most Read