Len Wood Middle School is fundraising for the final amount needed to replace the old playground at the school with a hot dog sale at Askews Saturday, June 22 from 10-2. (Submitted Photo)

Armstrong school fundraising for new playground

Len Wood Middle School seeking support

Efforts are at play to get Armstrong kids a new playground.

Len Wood Middle School is very close to doing just that, but is hosting a few upcoming fundraisers to raise the final dollars needed.

“It is old and of date and apparently isn’t to code,” said Dian Mintz, with the school’s Parent Advisory Council.

A provincial playground grant of $90,000 was awarded to the school for the new playground in April.

See: B.C. to fund 50 new school playgrounds

“But we’re looking to raise another $10,000-15,000,” said Mintz, as gravel and finishing touches are needed.

The PAC is hosting a by-donation hot dog and smokie barbecue Saturday, June 22 at Askew’s Foods in Armstrong (generously sponsored by Askews).

“We also will be doing the Canada Day pancake breakfast on July 1 in Memorial Park,” said Mintz, thanking NorVal Rentals for the donation of equipment for the removal of the old playground equipment and installation of the new.

Local business support is also being sought. Those interested in helping out can contact Mintz at 250-503-6840, email: cdrmintz@telus.net or Michelle Johnson 250-546-8583, email: waymic@telus.net.

Len Wood is the only middle school in Armstrong, with a current enrollment of more than 375 children, with two elementary schools feeding in. Therefore the playground will be utilized by the entire community.

See also: Pieper’s legacy honoured in Armstrong ‘buddy benches’

Armstrong school fundraising for new playground

Len Wood Middle School seeking support

Most Read