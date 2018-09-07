Armstrong searches for harvest scarecrows

Scarecrows on the Street part of the fun of the 18th annual Harvest Pumpkin Festival

Scarecrows will soon do more than keep crows away from crops in the Spallumcheen area.

The 18th Annual Harvest Pumpkin Festival and the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce are sponsoring Scarecrows on the Street, where local businesses and residents can compete in creating a unique scarecrow display.

Display, window or property decorations should fit the ‘harvest’ theme and must include at least one handmade scarecrow – no size limitation.

This year, the focus will be to benefit the Armstrong food bank and judging will be ‘People’s Choice.’

Residents and visitors will pick up a map at the Armstrong Spallumcheen Visitor Centre beginning Oct. 5, visit participating locations, then vote by depositing a non-perishable food item in the tote located beside their favourite scarecrow. All ‘votes’ must be in the donation totes by Oct. 19 at 4 p.m. Winners will be announced Oct. 22 once the Armstrong Food Bank has tabulated the results.

“We encourage all businesses and residents to participate,” said Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce vice-president Peter Rotzetter. “This is a great opportunity to support our local food bank while celebrating fall in our community and the downtown core.”

If you need help in creating a scarecrow, the Armstrong Farmers Market is hosting a Scarecrow Building activity at the market on Saturday, Sept. 22.

‘We are excited to host this activity in support of a great cause,” said Marni Niles, member of the AFM board. “What better fit than farmers supporting the local food bank and we probably have some experienced builders right here at the market.”

Harvest Pumpkin Festival is grateful to Kohler and Armstrong Regional Cooperative for sponsorship of this event which celebrates arts, culture and families that features fun for everyone.

Family Day on Oct. 6 at the IPE Grounds is FREE and includes farmers market, demonstrations, treats, entertainment, lawn tractor racing, the Great Pumpkin Catapult, petting zoo, the Great Pumpkin Weigh-In, children’s activities and more.

More information on the Harvest Pumpkin Festival can be found on the chamber’s website at www.aschamber.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/armstrongspallumcheen.ca/ under ‘events’.


