Armstrong seniors see through challenges of 2021

Looking back through the year at Heaton Place Retirement Residence, experience has shown that through unity, team work and a positive outlook, the lives of our seniors have been positively impacted.

Spreading positivity is one of the simplest and most powerful gifts we can share with others – and its benefits are exponential. One important way to increase individual well being and positivity is to recognize what is within our control and let go of what is not. The residents and staff of Heaton have done a very good job at accepting all the changes and embracing the gifts that are in front of them.

“We have witnessed the seniors at Heaton take hold of the many opportunities presented to fill their day’s with purpose,” resident relations coordinator Carrie O’Neill said.

Activity coordinator Francis Yasinski plans carefully to ensure the social calendar offers a variety of activities and entertainment throughout the months for everyone to enjoy. Christmas saw the calendar glisten with things like in-house shopping with Personal Touch Fashions, Christmas tree trimming, a resident’s Christmas party, gift exchange, happy hours, musicians and let’s not forget about the Thursday night Christmas movies.

Beautiful things have happened in such a time as we are living in. New friendships have been made, the love bug bit and we had two of our very own get married, the residents are leaning inwards to help one another, the Armstrong community has pulled together in trying times, and so much more.

“No matter what goes on in our lives, whether it is stormy or sunny, there is always a rainbow in the clouds, and there are always blessings to be seen,” O’Neill said.

