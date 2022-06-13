Armstrong-Spallumcheen Canada Day pride showing

Businesses, non-profits, organizations, residents and seniors homes are being asked to consider taking part in the Armstrong-Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce’s annual Canada Day decorating contest. Entry deadline is Tuesday, June 28. (File photo)

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce’s annual Canada Day commercial contest returns with new challenges.

The chamber invites all local businesses, non-profit groups, residents and kids to participate in the Celebrate! Countdown to Canada Day decorating contest.

#CanadaTogether is the theme for the community decorating contest.

“How we choose to celebrate Canada Day 2022 will shine a light on all Canadians, including our community,” said chamber executive director Patti Noonan. “This is an opportunity to celebrate diversity, inclusion, togetherness and youth. Wherever you are, take part in July 1 activities and celebrate what makes you proud.”

Decorate your storefront, yard, garden, window, patio – anything you would like – with whatever says you are proud to be Canadian. All decorations must remain up until July 4 in order for you to be eligible to win.

The judges will be out beginning Wednesday, June 29, and the winners will be announced live on the Canada Day event Facebook page.

Categories:

• Best Commercial Space (includes Not-For-Profit/Churches) – overall decorating (inside and out);

• Best Commercial Space (includes Not-For-Profit/Churches) – window display;

• Best Detached Home;

• Best Complex;

• Best Seniors Residence;

• Best Residential Window;

Winners for best commercial space – overall and window – will each receive an Armstrong Regional Co-operative $100 gift certificate. Best Detached Home will also receive a $100 Armstrong Farmers Market gift card while Best Complex and Best Seniors Residence will each receive a $100 Armstrong Bakery Gift Card.

Interested? E-mail carol@aschamber.com and register, deadline is Tuesday, June 28.

Partners in the Celebrate!! Countdown to Canada Day festivities include the Department of Canadian Heritage, City of Armstrong and Township of Spallumcheen.

