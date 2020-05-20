Armstrong-Spallumcheen chamber encourages pumpkin growth

Starting growing them and growing them big for annual largest pumpkin contest in October

Erma Main shows off her 2019 winning entry at 797 pounds in the largest pumpkin contest during the 19th annual Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce Harvest Pumpkin Festival at the IPE Grounds. The chamber encourages everyone to start growing pumpkins for this year’s contest. (Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber photo)

It’s the heart of asparagus season, but in Armstrong and Spallumcheen, it’s also never too early to start planning for pumpkins.

For those planning on entering the 20th Annual Harvest Pumpkin Festival’s Great Pumpkin contest in October, it’s time to star thinking about growing your “great pumpkin.”

Presented by the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce and Valley First, a division of First West Credit Union, the Great Pumpkin Weigh-In contest will be held Saturday, Oct. 10.

Weigh-in will be from 9-11 a.m. and there are categories for adults and children 12 and under.

“This year we will again have a cash prize to the largest pumpkin grown by an adult and the largest pumpkin grown in the 12 and under category,” said Patti Noonan, executive director with the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce. “The 2020 weigh-in has been sponsored by Valley First who encourages everyone to grow with them.”

The winner in the adult category will take home $400 and winner in the children’s category will take home $50.

Children 12 and under can purchase seeds at Shepherd’s Outdoor Living Centre.

Entry forms will be available online beginning July 15 or by emailing staff@aschamber.com.

The 20th Annual Harvest Pumpkin Festival celebrates arts, culture, and heritage during four days of fun.

