Armstrong Spallumcheen pumpkin fest events launched

As the leaves change colour, the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce is in full swing preparing for the 18th Annual Harvest Pumpkin Festival Thanksgiving Weekend, Oct. 6-8.

“Armstrong Spallumcheen has deep roots in agriculture and community — and that is what this festival celebrates. It is a great place to bring your family and friends for fun and there is something for everyone at this event. The event has grown to showcase not only the key event held Thanksgiving Weekend, but activities and events throughout the month of October,” the Chamber said in a release.

Harvest Events

Friday, Oct. 5

Scarecrows on the Street beings – vote for your favourite with a non-perishable donation to the foodbank

Great Grilled Cheese contest begins at local restaurants

Check out the North Okanagan Shuswap Barn Quilt Trail

Armstrong Spallumcheen Museum and Art Gallery October Show

Adult/Senior shinny hockey

Centennial Cinema presents Hotel Transylvania 3

Parent and tot skating at Nor-Val Arena

Prime Rib Friday at Fairways Bistro

LEGO! LEGO! LEGO! at Armstrong Library

Pro-D toonie skate

North Okanagan Knights hockey action

Friday Night Karaoke

Learn to curl at the Armstrong Curling Club

Friday Night Roller Skating at Hassen Arena

Saturday, Oct. 6

Scarecrows on the Street continues

Great Grilled Cheese contest underway

Check out the North Okanagan Barn Quilt Trail

Harvest Pumpkin Festival Family Day free event featuring: Great Pumpkin Pancake breakfast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. by donation to the Armstrong Food Bank, Pumpkin Pop Up Market, petting zoo, face painting, cookie decorating, complimentary pumpkins for the first 50 kids from the Armstrong Tree Farm, Armstrong Legion rutabaga bowling, lawn tractor racing, Great Pumpkin Weigh-In, Great Pumpkin Catapult, kids catapult building, entertainment, make and take with Your Dollar Store Armstrong, lampwork demonstration by Full Circle Memory Beads, wagon rides, photo booth

Armstrong Farmers Market

Art Gallery October Show

Learn to curl at Curling Club

Family Dace in the Corn Maze at O’Keefe Ranch

Armstrong Legion Thanksgiving Dinner

North Okanagan Knights hockey

Richard Garvey live at the Wild Oak Cafe

Centennial Cinema presents Mamma Mia Here We Go Again

Sunday, Oct. 7

Scarecrows on the Street continues

Great Grilled Cheese contest continues

Barn Quilt Trail

Armstrong Demolition Derby

Family skate at Nor-Val Arena

Roller Skating at Hassen Arena

Monday, Oct. 8

Scarecrows on the Street

Great Grilled Cheese contest continues

Barn Quilt Trail

Great Pumpkin Walk and Run

Adult/senior shinny hockey

Senior 65+ shinny hockey

Lifestyles Matter! Food for Thought!

Learn to Curl at Armstrong Curling Club

