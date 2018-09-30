Armstrong Spallumcheen pumpkin fest events launched

Returning, new events on slate for 18th annual festival

As the leaves change colour, the Armstrong Spallumcheen Chamber of Commerce is in full swing preparing for the 18th Annual Harvest Pumpkin Festival Thanksgiving Weekend, Oct. 6-8.

“Armstrong Spallumcheen has deep roots in agriculture and community — and that is what this festival celebrates. It is a great place to bring your family and friends for fun and there is something for everyone at this event. The event has grown to showcase not only the key event held Thanksgiving Weekend, but activities and events throughout the month of October,” the Chamber said in a release.

Harvest Events

Friday, Oct. 5

  • Scarecrows on the Street beings – vote for your favourite with a non-perishable donation to the foodbank
  • Great Grilled Cheese contest begins at local restaurants
  • Check out the North Okanagan Shuswap Barn Quilt Trail
  • Armstrong Spallumcheen Museum and Art Gallery October Show
  • Adult/Senior shinny hockey
  • Centennial Cinema presents Hotel Transylvania 3
  • Parent and tot skating at Nor-Val Arena
  • Prime Rib Friday at Fairways Bistro
  • LEGO! LEGO! LEGO! at Armstrong Library
  • Pro-D toonie skate
  • North Okanagan Knights hockey action
  • Friday Night Karaoke
  • Learn to curl at the Armstrong Curling Club
  • Friday Night Roller Skating at Hassen Arena

Saturday, Oct. 6

  • Scarecrows on the Street continues
  • Great Grilled Cheese contest underway
  • Check out the North Okanagan Barn Quilt Trail
  • Harvest Pumpkin Festival Family Day free event featuring: Great Pumpkin Pancake breakfast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. by donation to the Armstrong Food Bank, Pumpkin Pop Up Market, petting zoo, face painting, cookie decorating, complimentary pumpkins for the first 50 kids from the Armstrong Tree Farm, Armstrong Legion rutabaga bowling, lawn tractor racing, Great Pumpkin Weigh-In, Great Pumpkin Catapult, kids catapult building, entertainment, make and take with Your Dollar Store Armstrong, lampwork demonstration by Full Circle Memory Beads, wagon rides, photo booth
  • Armstrong Farmers Market
  • Art Gallery October Show
  • Learn to curl at Curling Club
  • Family Dace in the Corn Maze at O’Keefe Ranch
  • Armstrong Legion Thanksgiving Dinner
  • North Okanagan Knights hockey
  • Richard Garvey live at the Wild Oak Cafe
  • Centennial Cinema presents Mamma Mia Here We Go Again

Sunday, Oct. 7

  • Scarecrows on the Street continues
  • Great Grilled Cheese contest continues
  • Barn Quilt Trail
  • Armstrong Demolition Derby
  • Family skate at Nor-Val Arena
  • Roller Skating at Hassen Arena

Monday, Oct. 8

  • Scarecrows on the Street
  • Great Grilled Cheese contest continues
  • Barn Quilt Trail
  • Great Pumpkin Walk and Run
  • Adult/senior shinny hockey
  • Senior 65+ shinny hockey
  • Lifestyles Matter! Food for Thought!
  • Learn to Curl at Armstrong Curling Club

