Armstrong tack sale reins in club support

BC Interior Morgan Horse Club fundraiser Saturday at Armstrong Curling Club

Horse people are being rounded up for a special fundraiser Saturday in Armstrong.

The BC Interior Morgan Horse Club hosts its annual Tack Sale at the Armstrong Curling Club March 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the fairgrounds.

The event is free to attend and there will be all kinds of English and western tack, driving harnesses and gear, some gently used show clothing, lots of horse training books and so much more.

See also: Horse show ready

“A great social day for everyone to shop in Armstrong! And it is a fundraiser for the local BC Interior Morgan Horse Club,” said Nancy Roman, organizer. “Hundreds of people attended in 2018 to find that great deal – and they did!

“Last year our vendors sold over $13,000 in products to the buyers!”

There will also be some local businesses attending selling new tack and other products.

For more information contact Nancy at 250-546-9922 or nancyroman@telus.net.

Most Read