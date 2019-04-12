Armstrong toastmaster aims high

Mark Wehner

Special to the Morning Star

As an only child growing up on the family farm at Mabel Lake, Robin Procter had a lot of time to think and talk to nature. When he grew up and moved into town one of the first things he did was join Toastmasters. It was there Procter found his voice — and his future wife, Sheila. Fast-forward 27 years later, Procter recently competed at the third level Division L Toastmasters contest held in Vernon.

Procter’s speech “Ready, Set” is a reflection on growing up and accepting invitations to play in the school yard without getting mired in self doubt. To his surprise the speech brought him first place at the contest. His win will take him to Langley later this month where he will be competing against the top speakers in the district. The winner of Langley will travel to Colorado in August 2019 to compete in the regional semi-finals and then the World Championship of Public Speaking.

If winning the Speech Contest wasn’t enough, Procter also won first place in the Evaluation Contest. This means that he will be very busy at the District 21 Conference competing not just in one but in two contests. The members of Armstrong Toastmasters congratulate Procter for representing their small but powerful club and wish him all the very best in his competitions.

Although there’s a winner in the club, Armstrong Toastmasters would like to remind future members that Toastmasters are regular people who want to improve their communication and leadership skills. Members come from all walks of life and belong for a variety of reasons.

Procter works in road construction for Okanagan Aggregates Ltd., other members are retired looking to maintain their mental acuity and some work from home and are looking for adult time. Many members find this the perfect place to spend an evening disconnected from social media and reconnected with real people. Toastmasters answers the needs of many.

In celebration of Procter’s winning two contests, Armstrong Toastmasters is offering a membership sale with those joining during April receiving $25 off the cost of membership. The group meets 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday’s at Heaton Place, located at 3093 Wright St., Armstrong.

For more meeting information visit https://2645.toastmastersclubs.org/ or call Pat Weninger at 250-546-3276.

