Art and music at Summerland Ornamental Gardens

Second event of the summer will be held Sunday, Aug. 25

It will be a celebration of the arts in a garden setting as the Summerland Ornamental Gardens hosts the summer’s second Art and Music in the Gardens event this weekend.

Earlier this summer, on July 28, the aroma of oil paints, the sight of hand-made quilts waving in the breeze, the sound of music wafting through the trees created a feast for the senses. A capacity crowd wandered through the gardens talking to more than 20 artists or relaxing in the shade listening to the Valley Winds play a variety of popular and classical melodies.

READ ALSO: Visual artists, musicians to gather at Summerland Ornamental Gardens

READ ALSO: Summerland to hold Seedy Saturday event

The second Art and Music in the Gardens will take place Sunday, Aug. 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Valley Winds will perform from noon until 2 p.m.

Friends of Summerland Ornamental Gardens volunteers will be on hand to host and answer questions.

Visitors are invited to bring a picnic lunch and spend the day enjoying the beautiful flowers and shady trees as well as the artists and musicians. Admission is by donation.

Summerland Ornamental Gardens are located at 4200 Hwy. 97 South in Summerland, across from Sunoka Provincial Park. For more information, email friends.summerlandgardens@gmail.com.

