Artists wanted for Vernon gallery’s parkade party

Riot on the Roof returns to the Neon Gardens for 13th year this August

The Vernon Public Art Gallery’s Riot on the Roof returns Aug. 21, 2021. (Vernon Public Art Gallery photo)

Vernon’s biggest alternative art party is making a comeback this August, but first, entertainment must be hired.

The Vernon Public Art Gallery has put out an artist call for emerging artists, performers, musicians and volunteers ahead of the 2021 Riot on the Roof.

The 13th annual event, which takes place atop the Downtown Vernon Parkade Aug. 21, showcases live music, installations, murals, dance and beyond above the city.

“Riot on the Roof is all about helping upcoming artists get noticed by bridging the gap between the gallery and public interaction,” the gallery’s call reads.

This year’s theme, Neon Gardens, explores the way technology impacts surrounding environments through the creation of immersive settings and introductions to unfamiliar spaces.

Artists of all disciplines may apply ahead of the June 30, 2021, deadline free of fees. Applications can be made to ambassador1@vernonpublicartgallery.com. For more information, visit vernonpublicartgallery.com.

Volunteers are also sought.

READ MORE: Vernon Art Gallery’s Riot on the Roof going virtual

READ MORE: BC Ferries anticipating “pent-up demand” as travel restrictions lift

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.