Artists with disabilities featured in Vernon art show

Show in conjunction with Internation Day of Persons with Disabilities

In 2017, Independent Living Vernon staff members Kyla Kongsdorf and Arpen Nijjar were looking forward to the upcoming Abilities Art Show at The People Place in Vernon. Independent Living is again hosting an art festival featuring exhibits created by artists with disabilities Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 4 and 5, from 12:30 to 4 p.m. in Room 107 at The People Place. (Morning Star - file photo)

With its theme “Future is Accessible,” Independent Living Vernon is putting on a festival art show in honour of International Day of Persons Living with Disabilities.

The half-dozen or so artists participating are local people living with disabilities, including Louise Cain.

“The event is a good way of showing that people with disabilities have incredible talents,” said Cain. “It is pretty empowering.”

Independent Living is hosting an open house until 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, and there is a daily art festival on from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 4 and 5, that’s open free of charge for the public to come in and admire the artwork.

“We have a really broad array of exhibits ranging from paintings to drawings, photography and poems,” said Laura Hockman, executive director with Independent Living Vernon.

The festival and open house is being held in Room 107 at The People Place, 3402-27th Avenue.

