In 2017, Independent Living Vernon staff members Kyla Kongsdorf and Arpen Nijjar were looking forward to the upcoming Abilities Art Show at The People Place in Vernon. Independent Living is again hosting an art festival featuring exhibits created by artists with disabilities Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 4 and 5, from 12:30 to 4 p.m. in Room 107 at The People Place. (Morning Star - file photo)

Artists with disabilities featured in Vernon art show

Show in conjunction with Internation Day of Persons with Disabilities

With its theme “Future is Accessible,” Independent Living Vernon is putting on a festival art show in honour of International Day of Persons Living with Disabilities.

The half-dozen or so artists participating are local people living with disabilities, including Louise Cain.

“The event is a good way of showing that people with disabilities have incredible talents,” said Cain. “It is pretty empowering.”

READ MORE: Vernon art show aims to break down barriers

Independent Living is hosting an open house until 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, and there is a daily art festival on from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 4 and 5, that’s open free of charge for the public to come in and admire the artwork.

“We have a really broad array of exhibits ranging from paintings to drawings, photography and poems,” said Laura Hockman, executive director with Independent Living Vernon.

The festival and open house is being held in Room 107 at The People Place, 3402-27th Avenue.

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon senior surrounded by family on 100th birthday

Just Posted

Precautionary water quality notice removed for Vernon customers

RDNO rescinds precautionary notice but the water source change is still in place

UPDATE: Highway re-opens after police incident near Falkland

RCMP have two suspects in custody after incident that put Westwold Elementary on lockdown

Eyewitness hears 19 shots fired in Westwold police incident

Two arrested after dynamic incident that shut down Hwy. 97 Tuesday

Man pleads guilty to assault of Vernon bus driver

The offence took place on Aug. 19, 2019, at the downtown station

Evacuation of Vernon aquatic centre a ‘false alarm’

Closure on Monday afternoon was due to a minor water line break in chlorination room

VIDEO: $50,000 reward offered for B.C. man wanted in international money laundering scheme

Cong Dinh is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant

Roussel scores in return as Canucks cruise to 5-2 win over Senators

Alex Burrows inducted into Vancouver’s Ring of Honour before the game

VIDEO: $1M grant allows Victoria Hand Project to offer low-cost prosthetics

The UVic-based group will now offer 3D-printed arm prosthetics and scoliosis braces to North America

B.C. craft cannabis growers wind through layers of government

‘Farmgate’ sales eyed by Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth

LETTER: Canada must benefit from its own oil supply

Until an alternative is found, oil is in

World’s most extensive avalanche detection system launched on Rogers Pass

The project stems from $95 million in funding to improve Highway 1 through Glacier National Park

Mail destroyed after Canada Post truck flips, catches fire near Prince George

Customers who didn’t get mail they were expecting should contact the sender, the company said

Third child luring incident within a week in West Kelowna

Man described as a Caucasian male in his 30s with a full beard and no moustache

Summerland builders named finalists for awards

Two builders nominated for provincial and regional construction excellence

Most Read