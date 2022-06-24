Arts and culture impact investigated in North Okanagan

Residents are being asked to paint a picture of what arts and culture means to them.

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) is investigating the economic value and social impact of the local arts and culture sector.

Gauging community and social impacts, a survey has been launched for all Greater Vernon residents to take part in and share how arts and culture impacts their lives.

“Arts and culture take all forms, from participating in events like the Vernon Winter Carnival, listening to or creating live or recorded music, knitting or purchasing a handmade scarf, to enjoying or performing in live theatre,” the RDNO said in a press release Friday, June 24. “We know that arts and culture contribute to our local economy, health, and society. To better understand these contributions, the RDNO is undertaking an assessment through research, interviews, and a resident survey to gather data that can be used to understand the many benefits of arts and culture and advocate for continued funding and support for the arts and culture sector.”

Among the questions in the online survey is how much you would be willing to contribute annually to arts and culture.

If you are a cultural organization and/or an artist or cultural practitioner, it asks for your revenue/sales and operating expenses for fiscal year 2019 (ranges, not precise figures).

The survey is anonymous, but those who choose to enter their email are entered to win an iPad. Open until Monday, July 18, the survey is available at rdno.ca/gvculturalplan.

After the successful alternate approval process earlier this year, the RDNO will be borrowing $28 million to facilitate a portion of the funding required for the acquisition of lands and construction of a Greater Vernon Multi-Purpose Cultural Facility.

