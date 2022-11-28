Artsolutely features record number of North Okanagan artists

More than 35 artists have their creations on display and for sale during Artsolutely at the Vernon Arts Centre Dec. 1-24. (Vernon Arts Centre photo)

The largest representation of local talent is on display for the 17th annual Artsolutely.

The Vernon Community Arts Centre presents the fundraiser and sale Dec. 1-24.

Every December, the non-profit arts centre converts their largest art education studios into more than 4,000 square feet of retail space, in preparation for local artisans to sell their handmade creations to the public.

This year hosts the largest representation of local talent that the centre has ever seen. More than 35 artisans have been jury-selected to participate and will bring unique art offerings in the form of ceramics, woodcarving, painting, glassworks, printmaking, leather, fiber-arts, metalworking, mixed media and more.

“We are excited to be hosting the Valley’s premier art sale for the 17th year,” said Rodney Goodchild, manager of the arts centre. “In the past this has been a very successful event for both the centre and for the participating artists, and this year we have the widest selection of artisans under one roof!”

Artsolutely is open daily with free admission to access more than 10,000 unique and locally made items. There will be a Community Appreciation Event Dec. 17.

New this year is the Fine Line Art Gallery and artists kits for the aspiring artist in your life.

“I am grateful to be part of this show that highlights such a diverse selection of high quality and locally made products,” said Patricia Doyle, a returning artisan. “We all come together to support and sell each other’s work while financially helping the Arts Centre too.”

Artsolutely sees 20 per cent of all sales go back to the centre so it can continue to run programs and art education for all ages and abilities.

For a full list of artisans, visit vernonarts.ca/artsolutely.

READ MORE: Furry Christmas campaign benefits Vernon nature centre

READ MORE: Vernon Search and Rescue looks to expand team

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

ArtChristmasVernon