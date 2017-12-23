Asking kids: What do you want for Christmas?

Grade 3 students from Northridge elementary school told us what they wanted to ask Santa for Christmas. Their answers will make you laugh.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Have a great video idea? Email:arnold.lim@blackpress.ca
From changes to smoking laws, to peace on earth, seven-year-olds tell us what they want from Santa
Grade 3 students from Northridge elementary school told us what they wanted to ask Santa for Christmas. Their answers will make you laugh.
Vernon students send their support in song to girl coming out of coma since contracting menigicoccal disease
Improvements help access and convenience for park users
Ginny Hall’s A Mountain for All Seasons hangs at the end of a Silver Star mailbox complex
Ice surface is flooded, awaiting a cold snap
Judge finds that Wanda Moscipan siphoned more than $574,000 from Vancouver Coastal Health
Kamloops RCMP are investigating a robbery at the Petro Canada service station on Kokanee Way
Tim Roxburgh’s unusual experience has given him a unique perspective on end-of-life care in hospice
Complaints came from events that occurred between between November 2010 and June 2016
The Cariboo company says it may have to look at temporary foreign workers
Tyrone James Robert Morrisey given 989 days in jail for incident that took place in Ladysmith
An Okanagan sommelier is sharing a sneak peak into what she will be drinking this holiday
Three haz mat crews on their way to Alouette Correctional Centre
From changes to smoking laws, to peace on earth, seven-year-olds tell us what they want from Santa
Find out what events are taking place in your community this weekend
Improvements help access and convenience for park users