(Photo contributed) VCS basketball helped out with SOBC volunteer orientation Tuesday. (Photo contributed)

Athletes helping athletes

While the Vernon Christian basketball team have their own games to play this weekend, they took time out of practice Tuesday to volunteer.

Vernon Christian School senior boys team took some time from basketball practice to help out at the 2019 Vernon Special Olympics BC Winter Games volunteers orientation night at Seaton gym on Tuesday. They aided the hundreds of volunteers who helped out at this weekend’s Special Olympic B.C. Winter Games in Vernon.

After people finish cheering on the athletes from the 2019 Special Olympics, which concluded Saturday afternoon, they can spend Sunday cheering on another set of athletes, as they compete in games of their own.

Vernon Christian School Royals are hosting Basketball Valley’s in Armstrong this weekend (Feb. 21st-23rd). Royals are one of the top teams going into this championship and have a strong chance to earn a spot in this year’s 1A Basketball Provincials, which are being held in Langley this year on March 6 – 9.

For more information on Vernon Christian School or to view a schedule for this weekend’s games visit VCS.CA.

