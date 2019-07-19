Award-winning Scout sews dog beds for Vernon SPCA

Abby Hemsing sewed over 75 dog beds and raised over $500 for community service

Scouts Alisa Tordoff (left) and Abby Hemsing received the Chief Scout Award on July 9 at the Pacific Jamboree in Sooke, B.C. (Submitted photo)

Two North Okanagan Scouts received the Chief Scout Award on July 9 at the Pacific Jamboree in Sooke, B.C.

To earn the award, Abby Hemsing and Alisa Tordoff, both students at Len Wood Middle School in Armstrong, had to develop their outdoor adventure skills, complete community service hours, plan an adventure for their troop, and complete a community service project.

For her community service project, Hemsing sewed over 75 dog beds and raised over $500 for the Vernon SPCA.

She also completed community service hours by volunteering with Beaver Scouts aged five to seven, and by managing the basketball team at the school.

For her adventure, Hemsing planned a joint meeting between the Cubs and Scouts where she taught how to trade badges, planned meals, and reviewed safety information for an overnight trip to the Hands Across the Border event near Peace Arch Provincial Park.

Tordoff volunteered with Cubs aged eight to 10, and with Canada Learning Code and Code Mobile to complete her community service hours.

She also planned an archery and hot dog roast adventure for her troop, and collected over 300 toiletries for the food bank in Armstrong through a drive at the school.

