B.C. award delivered to Vernon child care leader

Maven Lane executive director Hollie Henderson has earned the B.C. 2021 Child Care Award of Excellence in the early care and learning leadership category. (Contributed)

Leadership at Maven Lane has caught the attention of the provincial government for outstanding in early child care.

Executive director Hollie Henderson has been awarded the 2021 Child Care Award of Excellence in the Early Care and Learning (ECL) Leadership category.

The government recognizes the outstanding achievements of those who provide or support the delivery of exceptional early care and learning services.

“Time and time again, Hollie has shown exceptional leadership, dedication and perseverance within her role at Maven Lane,” board chairperson Ashley Ortman said. “On behalf of the board of directors, we are thrilled that Hollie is receiving provincial recognition for her efforts, which have moulded Maven Lane into the society that it is today.”

The ECL Leadership Award “recognizes an ECL professional…that has shown leadership in their community, with families or with underserved or vulnerable communities by encouraging and guiding others, displaying exceptional dedication, collaboration, creativity and vision.”

READ MORE: Vernon school bus driver keeps smiles rolling

READ MORE: Daycare opens in Lavington

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Education