B.C. Culture Days invites Okanagan to reimagine community after COVID-19

Summer may be wrapping up, but with fall comes the celebration of art, culture and community.

B.C. Culture Days is back and this year you can expect a variety of events in person and online.

In Kelowna, there will be more in-person events than last year, but there will still be some events hosted online, Culture Days coordinator Elana Bizovie said.

“There are actually a lot of things happening online across Canada and B.C. that people can tune into through the Culture Days website, especially if people aren’t feeling quite safe or ready to go out to in-person events,” she said.

“Most of the activities will be at the Rotary Centre, but we’re also working with some other organizations to create some events for outside in downtown that people can do on their own time.”

Those outdoor activities will include a downtown scavenger hunt, a Cultural District walking tour and roving audience experience, among others. Virtual activities include cultural cuisine lessons where you can cook in the safety of your own kitchen and digital radio plays you can stream at home.

This year’s theme is RE:IMAGINE, which invites participants to reimagine and think about what a post-pandemic world would look like.

“We want to think about how arts and culture can really support community and encourage feeling, growth and connectedness in times that have been particularly difficult,” she said.

“Artists and creators have been affected by the pandemic as much as everyone else, not able to perform or exhibit their work. Many creators are inspired by human interaction and all of that has been limited, so I think that’s one of the reasons why this is important.

“When we talk about supporting local, we need to talk about supporting local artists too. But for the larger community, it really comes back to connecting or maybe for many re-connecting to their community… participating in arts and culture brings all of us together and reminds us we’re more the same than we are different.”

